NEWS

Reactions Trail Moment Peter obi Lifts Little Baby Amidst Crowd During Rally

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A photo being shared online has captured the moment the labor party presidential aspirant Peter Gregory Obi lifts baby amidst a crowd during a rally

The former governor of Anambra state is the only presidential candidate who has staged a mega rally in the 36 states including the federal capital territory, Abuja

According to his media team, he is currently embarking on visitations to some of the states he has visited

Moreso, it would be recalled that since he started his visitations, he has gone back to Lagos, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, and Benue

His latest outing is coming from Benue on Thursday after the governor of the state used the meeting as an avenue to publicly declare his support for him

However, the photo of Peter obi carrying the little child surfaced from one of his recent outings. He could be seen holding the little child while also smiling

Kindly check out the picture below

Since the picture surfaced online, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few reactions from them below

What are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

2023: I think it is weakness of the party not to have punished Wike, Ortom & others-Segun Sowunmi

6 mins ago

Emefiele And An Army General Don’t Want Elections To Hold, They Want An Interim Government -El-Rufai

11 mins ago

APC Is Not Fighting Buhari On Behalf Of Nigerians, It’s Fighting For Survival – Eze Nzehocha

16 mins ago

Naira Scarcity: Two Presidential Candidates Own Banks, Have Access To Huge Funds – El-Rufai

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button