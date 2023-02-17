Reactions Trail Moment Peter obi Lifts Little Baby Amidst Crowd During Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A photo being shared online has captured the moment the labor party presidential aspirant Peter Gregory Obi lifts baby amidst a crowd during a rally

The former governor of Anambra state is the only presidential candidate who has staged a mega rally in the 36 states including the federal capital territory, Abuja

According to his media team, he is currently embarking on visitations to some of the states he has visited

Moreso, it would be recalled that since he started his visitations, he has gone back to Lagos, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, and Benue

His latest outing is coming from Benue on Thursday after the governor of the state used the meeting as an avenue to publicly declare his support for him

However, the photo of Peter obi carrying the little child surfaced from one of his recent outings. He could be seen holding the little child while also smiling

Since the picture surfaced online, there have been several reactions from social media users

