Reactions Trail LP Lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa’s Tweet On Tinubu’s Ministerial List

Amid the ongoing screening of the ministerial nominees submitted by Tinubu to the 10th National Assembly, reactions have begun trailing a social media post made by renowned lawyer, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN) lamenting the contents of the list put forward by the President.

In a series of tweets posted on his Twitter handle on Thursday, August 3, Okutepa, who is one the Lead Counsels representing the Labour Party at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, argued that some persons on the list of nominees are part and parcel of the politicians who are responsible for the myriad challenges facing the country.

Going further, the Senior Advocate expressed displeasure that ordinary Nigerians without political affiliations were not given a chance to serve in Tinubu’s cabinet. He then went on to insist that those in power in the current administration do not have the capacity to rescue the country from its current quagmire.

He wrote; “Just check the ministerial nominees. Apart from a few, it is those who put us where we are that are coming back. Those who pontificated that they were not interested in a ministerial job, lobbied to be made ministers.

In all these, how do we expect magic in developments and improvements of our infrastructure and social life. Many of those parading in political powers are not fit to lead us to the promise land.”

As expected, Okutepa’s remarks have drawn a series of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online.

