Reactions Trail LP Lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa’s Tweet On Military Dictatorship And Democracy In Africa

In the wake of the military take over of the Niger Republic a few days ago, reactions have begun trailing a social media post put up by renowned lawyer, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN) in which he alleged that there is no difference between the brand of democracy being practiced by African countries and the military dictatorship that is fast sweeping through the West African sub-region.

In a series of tweets posted on his Twitter handle on Saturday, July 29, Okutepa, who is one of the Lead Counsels representing the Labour Party at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, accused African politicians of showing little or no regard for their country’s constitution, and for the people who supposedly elected them into office.

Going further, the Senior Advocate insisted that many elections in Africa are merely selective processes and impositions carried out by politicians colluding with electoral umpires, adding that democracy in the continent can best be described as civilian coup’ dé tat.

You can read his full tweet below:

As expected, Okutepa’s remarks have garnered a host reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

