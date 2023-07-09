Reactions Trail LP Lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa’s Tweet On Absence Of Independent Institutions In Nigeria

A few hours ago, renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Jibrin Okutepa (SAN) took to social media to lament the lack of independence being exhibited by several institutions in the country.

In a terse tweet posted on his Twitter handle on Saturday night, Okutepa, who is one of the Lead Counsels representing the Labour Party and its presidential candidate at the ongoing Election Petitions Tribunal, asserted that the absence of independent Institutions is the biggest challenge facing Nigeria as a nation.

According to the Senior Advocate, not only are most institutions fully dependent on the executive arm of the government, but the people heading such institutions do not have the courage to stand for what is right and refuse to obey certain orders given to them.

Quite interestingly, Okutepa’s remarks have drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons concurred with his assertions, others, however, argued that Institutions cannot Independent when those heading them are appointed by politicians government officials.

