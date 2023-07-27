Reactions Trail LP Chieftain, Yunusa Tanko’s Tweet Over Photoshopped Picture Of Obi And Simon Ekpa

A few minutes ago, reactions began trailing a social media post made by prominent northern activist, and Labour Party chieftain, Dr. Yunusa Tanko in which he debunked a picture making the rounds online purportedly showing his party’s presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi posing for a photograph with Simon Ekpa onboard a flight.

In a tweet posted on his Twitter handle on Thursday, July 27, Tanko, who was the Spokesman for the now-defunct Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, shared a collage of the original picture of Obi alongside the one that was photoshopped.

Captioning the photograph, the Labour Party chieftain accused Obi’s political opponents of attempting to taint the image of the former Anambra Governor by spreading false claims about him.

He wrote; ” They continue to manipulate, fake information and mislead the people because they lack legitimacy.”

As expected, Dr. Tanko's remarks have drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians.

