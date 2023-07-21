Reactions Trail LP Chieftain, Yunusa Tanko’s Tweet As He Shares Video Of Obi’s Visit To Plateau

A few minutes ago, reactions began trailing a social media post made by prominent Northern politician, and Labour Party chieftain, Dr. Yunusa Tanko in which he shared a video showing the moment his party’s presidential flag bearer, Peter Gregory Obi visited an internal Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Plateau State.

In the ARISE NEWS report posted on Tanko’s Twitter handle on Friday, July 21, Obi was captured donating food items and a large sum of money while empathizing with the large crowd of people who fled to the IDP camp in Jos after their communities in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State were repeatedly attacked by armed assailants.

Captioning the footage, Tanko, who is the Chief Spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Media Office, described the gesture of the former Anambra Governor as a show of love, and empathy to the affected people, adding that such characteristics appear to be what the current government lacks.

Concluding his tweet, Tanko insisted that Obi’s visit to Plateau State is the reason for the Labour Party’s quest to reclaim its purportedly stolen mandate at the tribunal.

As expected, Tanko’s remarks have drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians, with many taking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

