Reactions Trail Keyamo’s Tweet Urging Nigerians To Be Patient Amid Rising Cost Of Living

Reactions have begun following a social media post by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and Senior Advocate Festus Keyamo, who urged Nigerians to be patient with the President as the country continues to groan under the severe economic hardship caused by the various policies introduced by the Tinubu administration.

Using his verified Twitter account on July 22, former Minister of State for Labour and Employment under the Buhari administration, Keyamo, wrote that Nigeria is going through a painful period of economic difficulties as the President takes necessary steps to fix the country, much like a patient would feel pain while undergoing medical surgery.

In his article, he stated, “If a patient has a malignant tumour, the patient must endure the pains of surgery or some chemotherapy before the patient can be hale and hearty again.” Painkillers are necessary during the course of these therapies.



Keyamo’s words have elicited a wide range of responses from Nigerians in the internet community, and many people have taken to the comments area to voice their opinions.

There were those who agreed with his analogy, but there were also those who saw things differently.



