Reactions Trail Kenneth Okonkwo’s Statement After FG Declared State Of Emergency On Food

Attorney and OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council spokesperson Kenneth Okonkwo responded to the federal government’s declaration of a state of emergency on food.

You may remember that the declaration of the food emergency first appeared a few days ago.

Since the federal government announced the news, there have been several responses from users of social media.

In response, Kenneth Okonkwo stated in a message on his official Twitter account on Sunday that it is bad to declare a state of emergency while so many things are still going wrong.

In his post, he said that a government that declares a state of emergency for food security before announcing one for the safety of the producers and consumers of food recognizes that putting the cart before the horse is the wisest course of action for governance.

However, some of the responses from users of social media are listed here.

