Reactions Trail Ken Pela’s Tweet After Releasing Photo Of His Wife On Her Birthday

Following the online posting of a picture of his wife, Obukome Margaret Pela, by Delta state Labour Party gubernatorial candidate Ken Pela, there have been a number of responses.

On Monday, the LP candidate for governor of Delta state posted a picture of his wife in honour of her birthday on social media.

Following its posting, the image has drawn a lot of remarks from his admirers who are responding in the comment box.

He and his wife could both be seen in the image he published.

In a statement after the publication of the photo, he stated, “Join me in wishing a happy birthday to the queen of my heart, the one who completes me, my rock.”

However, after the image became viral online, social media users have responded in a variety of ways.

