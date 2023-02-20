Reactions Trail How Members Of A White Garment Church In Abuja Reacted After Obi Visited Them

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Gregory Obi, a presidential candidate for the Labor Party, was recently seen on camera storming the ESOCS headquarters in Abuja.

The former governor of Anambra state has concluded his massive rallies around the country, which is old news at this point.

After holding rallies in all 36 states and the FCT (Abuja), he reached this conclusion.

His media staff, however, claims that he will continue the touring and meeting schedule he has been keeping.

But, since he began his tours, he has traveled back to several of the states he previously visited, including Anambra, Kogi, Benue, Lagos, and Enugu.

Online videos now show him visiting the ESOCS headquarters in Abuja’s annex Cathedral.

Peter obi went to church so he could talk to his Most Eminence Baba Aladura Elder Dr. David D.L. Bob Manuel.

Many Churchgoers greeted him as soon as he stepped foot inside.

There was an immediate response from the group in the form of a round of applause and shouting of his name.

You could hear them singing “OBi Kekerenke” and saw them jumping around with such glee in the video that went viral online.

Breaking… Peter Obi's LP Northwest campaign council collapses structure for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC, declares total support for the JAGABAN.

