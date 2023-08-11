Reactions Trail GRV’s Tweet After Sharing Old Video Of Mandela Advising African Leaders In America

Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, a labour party candidate for governor in Lagos state, tweeted an old video of the late Nelson Mandela giving advice to African leaders on identifying their interests.

The labour party candidate for governor in Lagos State tweeted the video and then expressed his thoughts on what the South African president stated.

In response to the most recent ECOWAS judgement about the Niger Republic problem, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour posted the video on his verified Twitter profile.

Mandela was heard urging the crowd in the viral video that leaders should prioritise the needs of their people and not conform to western values.

In response to Nelson Mandela’s contribution, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour said that African leaders must define their interests in terms of the larger, long-term interests of their populations. They shouldn’t be constrained by egotistical interests or ideals imposed on them by colonial overlords, he remarked.

