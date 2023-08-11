NEWS

Reactions Trail GRV’s Tweet After Sharing Old Video Of Mandela Advising African Leaders In America

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read

Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, a labour party candidate for governor in Lagos state, tweeted an old video of the late Nelson Mandela giving advice to African leaders on identifying their interests.

The labour party candidate for governor in Lagos State tweeted the video and then expressed his thoughts on what the South African president stated.

In response to the most recent ECOWAS judgement about the Niger Republic problem, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour posted the video on his verified Twitter profile.

Mandela was heard urging the crowd in the viral video that leaders should prioritise the needs of their people and not conform to western values.

In response to Nelson Mandela’s contribution, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour said that African leaders must define their interests in terms of the larger, long-term interests of their populations. They shouldn’t be constrained by egotistical interests or ideals imposed on them by colonial overlords, he remarked.

Please read his whole post below.

Below are some reactions

Williams101 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

I’m No Longer Interested In Being Minister, Some Forces Want To Block My Emergence–El-Rufai

38 seconds ago

What causes heavy menstruation in women?

3 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Cutting Off Electricity Punishes Masses–Sani, Obasanjo, Eno, Emmanuel Pay Tributes To Mbang

12 mins ago

What you should do if your child has constant headache

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button