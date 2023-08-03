Reactions Trail Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s Tweet As He Unveils 47-Man Team Of Media Assistants

As state governments across the country continue to constitute their cabinets, reactions have begun trailing a social media post made by Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in which he unveiled his team of media assistants and special advisers.

In a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, August 3, Fintiri, who is also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), listed out a total of 47 persons that will serve in his media team.

According to the list published by the governor, two persons were picked as Special Advisers for Media and Strategy respectively, while ten others were appointed as Senior Special Assistants.

He then went on to list a total of 35 persons to serve in his cabinet as Special Assistants on Social Media and Content Creation.

Concluding his tweet, Governor Fintiri pointed out that the appointments were made in the bid to enhance communication and strengthen public engagement between his administration and the people of Adamawa State.

Quite interestingly, the governor’s tweet has drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

