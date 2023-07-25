Reactions Trail Following Peter Obi’s Statement That He’ll Be Speaking To Nigerians

Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, recently tweeted about his plan to engage in a conversation with Nigerians, which has sparked significant reactions on his verified Twitter page. As he is currently involved in a legal battle at the presidential election petition court, challenging Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory, people are eagerly looking forward to what he has to say during the interaction.

Scheduled for Saturday, 29th July, the Twitter space event has garnered attention from supporters and critics alike. Many are eager to hear his vision for the country and his plans if elected into office, given his political background as a former governor. The interaction holds significance for those following his aspirations for the presidency.

As the date approaches, discussions and speculation are taking place about the potential impact of this conversation on his ongoing legal battle and his political prospects. Some hope that it will provide clarity on his intentions and policies, while others anticipate gaining further insight into his stance on national issues.

