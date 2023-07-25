NEWS

Reactions Trail Following Peter Obi’s Statement That He’ll Be Speaking To Nigerians

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 322 1 minute read

Peter Gregory Obi, the presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, recently tweeted about his plan to engage in a conversation with Nigerians, which has sparked significant reactions on his verified Twitter page. As he is currently involved in a legal battle at the presidential election petition court, challenging Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory, people are eagerly looking forward to what he has to say during the interaction.

Scheduled for Saturday, 29th July, the Twitter space event has garnered attention from supporters and critics alike. Many are eager to hear his vision for the country and his plans if elected into office, given his political background as a former governor. The interaction holds significance for those following his aspirations for the presidency.

As the date approaches, discussions and speculation are taking place about the potential impact of this conversation on his ongoing legal battle and his political prospects. Some hope that it will provide clarity on his intentions and policies, while others anticipate gaining further insight into his stance on national issues.

peretainment (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Senator Native Styles Ladies Can Slay With Their Husbands Or Boyfriends

13 mins ago

The Man Who Was Solely Responsible for My Ministerial Nomination -Senator Umahi Reveals

23 mins ago

Gorgeous Plain And Pattern Gown Styles You Can Rock As A Fashionable Lady

25 mins ago

Even If Wike Has Turned Against Our Party, I Believe He Has Something To Deliver To The Govt—Sani

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button