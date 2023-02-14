This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions Trail FFK Tweet Thanking Tinubu For Showing Concern When He Was Invited By The DSS

Reactions have begun following a recent social media post made by former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, in which he praised the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for concern shown during his 6-hour ordeal with Nigella. This comes in the wake of his recent invitation by the Department of State Services (DSS) for making unfounded statements against the military and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Directorate of New Media Project in the APC Presidential Campaign Council, FFK, was reportedly summoned by the DSS on Monday, February 13, 2023, in response to a social media post in which he accused Atiku of holding a secret meeting with the military hierarchy in an effort to scuttle the upcoming polls. After being questioned for a total of six hours, it was reported that he was eventually freed on bail.

After his run-in with the DSS, FFK took to his verified Twitter handle a few hours ago to express gratitude to Tinubu, his running mate Alhaji Kashim Shettima, and the APC Campaign Council for their concern.

Nigerians online have responded to FFK’s tweet with a flurry of conflicting emotions; many have flocked to the comments area to voice their opinions.

Some people praised him on escaping unhurt, while others warned him to be careful what he posts on social media in order to prevent inflaming the political climate.

Below are excerpts from a few responses:

Content created and supplied by: Loyalnews (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Trail #FFK #Tweet #Thanking #Tinubu #Showing #Concern #Invited #DSSReactions Trail FFK Tweet Thanking Tinubu For Showing Concern When He Was Invited By The DSS Publish on 2023-02-14 21:45:17