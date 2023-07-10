Reactions Trail Festus Keyamo’s Tweet After Investigative Committee Indicated Mmesoma Of Forgery

A committee formed by the Anambra State Government has released a report indicating that Miss Mmesoma confessed to fabricating her JAMB result. Mr. Keyamo, an influential member of the APC, responded on Twitter, urging authorities to treat Mmesoma with leniency due to her potential lack of understanding of the gravity of her actions. He also suggested that she receive guidance and counseling, while offering an apology to JAMB and the public for her misconduct.

A Committee of Inquiry established by the Anambra State Government has released an 8-page report, as mentioned in an article by The TRIBUNE. The report reveals that a young woman named Miss Mmesoma admitted to fabricating the result she claimed was given to her by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) after taking the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exam (UTME).

In response to this development, a prominent figure within the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Keyamo, who previously served as the Minister of State for Labour and Employment under the Buhari administration, took to his verified Twitter account to share his thoughts. Keyamo urged the authorities to show leniency towards Mmesoma, stating that she may not have fully comprehended the seriousness and legal consequences of her actions.

Concluding his tweet, Keyamo urged those who are pushing conflicting narratives and agendas to desist from doing so for the sake of the girl and her family’s future.

Moreover, the APC stalwart suggested that the 19-year-old Anambra student should undergo guidance and counseling, in addition to offering an apology to both JAMB and the general public for her misdemeanor. Keyamo’s statement implied that he believed Mmesoma’s actions were misguided and that she would benefit from guidance and support to prevent such behavior in the future.

