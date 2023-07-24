NEWS

Reactions Trail Farotimi’s Tweet After He Wrote ” All Eyes On The Judiciary “

It is no gainsaying that one the events that citizens are awaiting the outcome is the ongoing presidential election petition case at the court of Appeal in Abuja

It is no longer news that the case began as a result of the outcome of the 2023 presidential election that went down across many state in the country on Feb 25th

It would be recalled that the independent National Electoral Commission, INEC announced the All Progressive Congress, APC presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as winner of the election

However, after the announcement, the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar and some political parties, stormed the court to challenge the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The presidential election petition case, however, has begun since May 8 and still currently ongoing

In a post made by Dele Farotimi on Monday, he wrote all eyes on the judiciary and many people have been reacting

Kindly read his post below

Below are some reactions

Bodeblogs (
)

