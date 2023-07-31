NEWS

Reactions Trail Farotimi’s Statement That BAT Won’t Dare To Order The Nigerian Millitary Into Niger

One of the frontiers of the Obidients movement and a member of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has stated that the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu won’t dare to order the Nigerian Millitary to go into Niger Republic

His post is coming following the decision of Economic Community Of West African States, ECOWAS to apply millitary intervention concerning the recent millitary takeover in Niger Republic

Recall that the West African union, in an emergency meeting that the chairman, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu summoned on Sunday, gave a week untimatum to the millitary junta to reinstall president Muhammed Bazoum or else they will be forced to use millitary intervention

The decision has generated several reactions from Nigerians. While some have stood against Nigeria using millitary intervention, some have supported the president on the decision

Farotimi, in his latest post said that he is very certain that the president won’t ever dare sending the Nigerian Millitary Into the country

