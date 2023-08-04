Reactions Trail Farotimi’s Question That What Is Nigeria’s Strategic National Interest In Niger
Dele Farotimi, one of the members of the labour party presidential campaign council has asked a question bothering on the recent millitary takeover in Niger
Recall that the military men in the country, took over power from the president, Muhammed Bazoum, after they stormed the state house
Since then, The Economic Community Of West Africa State, ECOWAS, has been looking for a way to resolve the issue and bring democracy back to the nation
The leader of ECOWAS, after a meeting, gave the military rulers an ultimatum else they will witness the presence of millitary in the nation
The statement has led to several reactions from several Nigerians
Farotimi, in a post that he made on his official Twitter page on Friday asked that what exactly is Nigeria’s strategic national interest in everything that’s going on in Niger.
His question has resulted into many reactions from some internet users
See some of the response from some people here
