Reactions Trail Farotimi’s Post Saying Buhari Established Reputation Of The Most Corrupt For Himself
One of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign and member of the labour party, Dele Farotimi has stated that ex president Muhammadu Buhari established a reputation of the most corrupt for himself before leaving office
He made a post concerning the Buhari’s Administration on his official Twitter page on Saturday
Recall that the administration first came into power in the year 2015 after Buhari defeated Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in the election.
Buhari won his second tenure in 2019 after winning Alhaji Atiku Abubakar In the presidential pole to emerge as the leader of the nation
Since the administration handed over power, several Nigerians have been revisiting many things that were done under the administration.
In Farotimi’s post, he said that Buhari rode into power as an anti corruption crusader but he established himself as the most corrupt before leaving office
