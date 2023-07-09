NEWS

Reactions Trail Farotimi’s Post Saying Buhari Established Reputation Of The Most Corrupt For Himself

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 405 1 minute read

One of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign and member of the labour party, Dele Farotimi has stated that ex president Muhammadu Buhari established a reputation of the most corrupt for himself before leaving office

He made a post concerning the Buhari’s Administration on his official Twitter page on Saturday

Recall that the administration first came into power in the year 2015 after Buhari defeated Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in the election.

Buhari won his second tenure in 2019 after winning Alhaji Atiku Abubakar In the presidential pole to emerge as the leader of the nation

Since the administration handed over power, several Nigerians have been revisiting many things that were done under the administration.

In Farotimi’s post, he said that Buhari rode into power as an anti corruption crusader but he established himself as the most corrupt before leaving office

See his post here

See some reactions from Nigerians here

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 405 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Obi & Adebanjo Must Be Careful; They Want People To Think LP Is Making Nigeria Ungovernable—Arabambi

3 mins ago

Peter Obi Doesn’t Have LP’s Authority To Begin To Undermine The Status Of The Mr President- Arabambi

5 mins ago

Wike In Tinubu’s Administration Is A Plus Because Everywhere They’ve Put Him, He Has Worked -Marvin Yobana

16 mins ago

Top-Notch Knickers And Top Outfits Ladies Can Slay For Casual Occasions

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button