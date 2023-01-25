Reactions Trail El-Rufai’s Tweet After Digging Up Pandora Papers Report On Peter Obi

As presidential candidates ramp up their political campaigns across Nigeria’s nooks and crannies ahead of the 2023 general elections, reactions have begun trailing a recent social media post made by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai regarding a past investigative report on the alleged financial activities of Labour Party (LP), Peter Gregory Obi.

While sharing the controversial Pandora Papers report on Peter Obi’s alleged use of foreign tax havens by Premium Times on his verified Twitter handle a few hours ago, El-Rufai, who is a key member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, took a quote from famous author and Poet, Oscar Wilde.

The governor wrote; “The only difference between the saint and the sinner is that every saint has a past, and every sinner has a future.”

As expected, El-Rufai’s tweet has since opened a floodgate of reactions from Nigerians as many persons trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons jumped to Obi’s defense on the controversial report, others argued that the governor dug up the publication to spite the Labour Party candidate over his recent campaign rally in Kaduna that was perceived to be a huge success despite negative permutations from opposition camps.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

