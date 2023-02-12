Reactions Trail Doyin Okupe’s Tweet After He Attended Labour Party Campaign Rally In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the wake of the uproar that greeted Peter Obi’s presidential campaign rally in Lagos ahead of the 2023 general elections, reactions have begun trailing the latest social media post made by a prominent chieftain of the Labour Party, Dr. Doyin Okupe in which he spoke about the just-concluded event.

Recall that on Saturday, February 11, 2023, Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed stormed the Lagos metropolis alongside other party bigwigs ahead of the much-publicized Obidient campaign rally that was scheduled to take place at the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

Taking to his Twitter handle a few hours ago to share pictures from the event, Dr. Okupe, who is the former Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, described the rally as a success. Going further, he opined that the party which had only begun to gain traction about ten months ago has overtaken the nation’s top political platforms in popularity and acceptability.

Dr. Okupe wrote; “It was all fun and fanfare today at the TBS, Lagos. The Labour Party grand finale of the presidential rally. Nobody gave us a chance. Today, a 10-month-old political party is way ahead in popularity and acceptability nationwide, beating parties that have existed for two decades and more.”

Quite interestingly, the Labour Party chieftain’s tweet has generated a flurry of mixed reactions from Nigerians online as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons lauded Dr. Okupe for his efforts in bringing the Obidient Movement thus far, others, however, criticized him for claiming that the Labour Party is just 10 months old.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

