Reactions Trail Dino Melaye’s Video Mocking Tinubu For Saying There Is F8 & F11 In O’Level Result

As the race for the presidency continues to intensify across the nation’s political landscape ahead of the 2023 general elections, reactions have begun trailing a video showing the moment former Kogi Lawmaker, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Senator Dino Melaye mocked the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over a gaffe he suffered during his recent campaign rally in Uyo.

Recall that while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital a few days ago, Tinubu aimed a jab at Atiku by saying that the PDP candidate had contested many elections and failed in them just as a student fails O’Level exams in school.

He said; “Atiku faced Obasanjo, and he failed. He faced Buhari, but he failed. He failed against Jonathan. Atiku failed all classes. Do you know what they call F11? When you get a failure in all subjects that you sit for. That is F9, F8, and FF. Double F, that is his name.”

Taking to his verified Facebook page several hours ago to react, Melaye, who is the chief spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, slammed the APC candidate for failing to get the O’Level grades correctly. According to the former Lawmaker, Tinubu’s gaffe lends credence to the questions being raised by the public with regard to his educational background and the schools he claims to have attended.

He said; “I am here to address our big uncle, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. In calabar, you said that Atiku is a failure and you were talking about F11 and F8. There are people that said you didn’t go to school but we thought it was a lie. We have been told that you have no classmates and that you cannot identify a single member of your class in secondary school. Nobody has come out to say they were in the same class as Bola Tinubu, and there are no pictures to prove otherwise, except for the one that belongs to Donald Duke that was posted as yours.

I honestly did not believe it when it was said that you (Tinubu) have no secondary school results. But for you to mention F11 while talking about results and grading in O’Level, for you to mention F8, that’s bad.”

The PDP chieftain then proceeded to reel out the various grades that are found on O’Level results obtainable after sitting for the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), and the National Examination Council (NECO) exams in secondary school.

As expected, Melaye’s remarks have drawn a flurry of reactions from Nigerians on social media as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons joined him in lampooning the APC flag bearer for his latest gaffe in public, others, however, criticized the former Lawmaker for failing to stick to an issue-based campaign and attacking opposition candidates.

