NEWS

Reactions Trail Dino Melaye’s Tweet To Politicians That Are Decamping From PDP To APC

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read

Dino Melaye, the gubernatorial candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the upcoming governorship election in Kogi made a tweet on his official Twitter handle about politicians who have defected from his party to the ruling party at Federal level. 

The Nigerian politician, a former senator and was a member of the 8th Nigerian National Assembly didn’t mention the name of any Politician that has left the party for reasons best known to him. 

The short tweet that he released that gained traction read, “Those decamping from pdp to apc listen, the rain that beat Okafor will still beat Obinna. It’s just a matter of time. Be wise.

It is yet to be seen whether the statement of Mr. Dino relates to the Kogi State election scheduled for November 11, 2023 as he didn’t indicate.  

The following are some of the screenshot reactions to the tweet of the politician. 

 

Dear esteemed readers please like share and comment on your views below about this article 

Sportwriter1 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The FCT, Wike and The Change to Come

3 mins ago

“Tinubu’s Children Asked Me To Pay Their Father A Visit But I Refused To” – Asari Mujahid Dokubo

5 mins ago

Emefiele: Why Would DSS Be Concerned About Someone Who Awarded Contract For Land Cruiser – Adeluola

16 mins ago

It Is Like President Tinubu Is Reserving Petroleum Minister Portfolio For Himself – Onyekpere

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button