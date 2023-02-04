Reactions Trail Dino Melaye’s Remarks While Sharing Video Of Tinubu At APC Campaign Rally In Ekiti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As campaigns continue to hit the nooks and crannies of Nigeria ahead of the upcoming general elections in the country, reactions have begun trailing a most recent social media post made by former Kogi Lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye mocking the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over an incident that occurred at the ruling party’s presidential campaign rally in Ekiti State.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle a few hours ago, Melaye, who is the chief Spokesperson for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, shared a video showing the moment Tinubu tripped on the steps leading to the podium at the APC rally. However, the former Lagos governor was prevented from falling as his aides reached out and helped him up to the podium.

Captioning the footage, Senator Melaye mocked Tinubu over the incident while accusing the ruling party of fielding an unfit candidate on the ballots in the upcoming polls.

As expected, the tweet has sparked a flurry of mixed reactions from Nigerians as many trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons concurred with remarks made by the PDP chieftain, others, however, criticized him for it.

