Reactions Trail Dino Melaye’s Remarks As He Shares Video Of Himself Cruising In His Customized SUV

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As Nigerians across the country begin to countdown to the much-anticipated presidential election which is slated to hold in less than ten days, reactions have begun trailing the latest social media post made by former Kogi Lawmaker, Senator Melaye showing off the interior of his customized Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

For those who are familiar with Senator Melaye’s posts on social media, it is often not surprising to see the PDP Presidential Campaign Spokesman flaunt his life of affluence and opulence by showing off his expensive cars, designer clothes, and luxury wristwatches.

In a video shared on his verified Twitter handle a few hours ago, the former Lawmaker is seen cruising inside an SUV with the headrests customized with his political moniker ‘SDM’ (Senator Dino Melaye). In the footage, Melaye is heard singing along to a gospel song while attributing his success and flamboyant lifestyle to God.

Check out a screenshot of the tweet below:

As expected, the tweet has drawn quite a flurry of reactions from Nigerians who trooped to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons lauded the PDP chieftain for attributing his success to God, others, however, accused him of being insensitive to the current difficulties being faced by the masses all over the country. Others slammed him for showing off too much wealth as a politician and former public officeholder.

See screenshots of some of the reactions below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)