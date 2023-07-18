NEWS

Reactions Trail Dele Farotimi’s Message To The Supporters Of Obi, Tinubu & Atiku

One of the spokespersons of the labour party presidential campaign council, Dele Farotimi has sent a message to the supporters of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, Supporters of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a post made on his official Twitter page on Monday, he told all the supporters to come together and unite as one

He charged the supporters to see things from same perspective so as to be able to defeat enemies of the country

According to him, everyone shops from the same market and ply the same routes stating that the day to day activities of everyone mirrors one another. He said it is time that everyone unites as the enemies

“It is time to be as united as the enemies, or else we are doomed ”

