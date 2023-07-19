Reactions Trail Dele Farotimi’s Message To Supporters Of Peter Obi, Atiku And Bola Tinubu

Dele Farotimi, a representative of the labour party presidential campaign council, recently dropped a message on his official Twitter page. The message was directed towards the supporters of Peter Obi, the labour party presidential aspirant, as well as the supporters of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his post on Monday, Farotimi urged all these diverse groups of supporters to come together and unite as one cohesive force. He emphasized the importance of adopting a shared perspective to effectively combat the common enemies that pose a threat to the nation.

To illustrate his point, Farotimi drew attention to the fact that everyone shops from the same market and travels along the same routes, implying that their day-to-day lives mirror one another. Thus, he stressed the need for a unified front to address the challenges facing the country.

The central message conveyed by Farotimi was that the time has come for all these various factions of supporters to unite, just like their adversaries have done. Failure to do so, he warned, could lead to dire consequences for the country.

Dele Farotimi’s Twitter post serves as a call to action for the supporters of Peter Obi, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He urges them to put aside their differences and work together with a shared vision to tackle the enemies threatening the nation’s well-being. By emphasizing the commonalities in their daily lives, Farotimi aims to foster a sense of solidarity and cooperation among these groups. He believes that only through unity can they effectively confront the challenges ahead and safeguard the future of the country.

