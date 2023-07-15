NEWS

Reactions Trail Dele Farotimi’s Comment After Releasing Photo With Charlie Boy

One of the labour party presidential campaign spokespersons, Dele Farotimi has stirred reactions after he released photo with Nigeria award wining musician, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charlie Boy or Area Fada

Dele Farotimi was one of the frontrunners of the OBIDATTI presidential campaign during the election. On the other, charlie boy has also been a staunch supporter of the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba as he has shown that with his posts over time

Farotimi, on Saturday, took to his official Twitter page to release a picture that he had with the musician and the photo has been generating lots of comments

After he shared the picture, he wrote “To grow up without growing old”

See the picture that he released here

See his post here

See what some people are saying after he shared the picture here

What do you have to say about this post?

