Reactions Trail Datti’s Appearance As He Wears Shirt And Sneakers At Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Social Media Users, precisely the supporters of the labor party vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed have reacted to his appearance at the labor party presidential rally in Abuja

On Thursday, the labor party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, and Yusuf Datti stormed the federal capital territory in Abuja to continue their presidential campaign ahead of the general election later in February

However, the Abuja outing is coming after they had staged rallies in several parts of the country following the permission granted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to all candidates to proceed with their campaigns and rallies

However, Before the labor party staged its rally in Abuja, many states, in different geographical regions have been visited. States like Benue, Calabar, Ogun, Oyo, Delta, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Edo Jos, Bayelsa, Taraba, and many others, have been visited for campaigns

Going by pictures and videos Shared from the Abuja rally, a large crowd was recorded as supporters trooped out to support Peter obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti

However, The appearance of the vice presidential candidate at the Abuja rally has got many of his supporters talking. In the viral photo that was shared online, Yusuf Datti Ahmed could be seen wearing a shirt on sneakers and was looking elegant

Kindly check out the picture below

Since the picture was shared online, there have been several reactions from social media users.

Kindly read a few comments from social media users below

What are your thoughts on this article?

Bodeblogs (

)