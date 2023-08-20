NEWS

Reactions Trail Charlie Boy’s Message To Wizkid After He Lost His Mother

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 39 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read

It is no longer news that Nigerian musician, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has lost his mom

The death of the mother of the musician has got many Nigerians sending their condolences to the family of the deceased

However, Nigeria award winning musician, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charlie Boy or Area Fada has also joined many Nigerians to send his condolence message to the family of the deceased

In a post that the musician made on his official Twitter page on Saturday, he posted the picture of Wizkid and went ahead to drop some words of prayers and encouragement to him

His post has however, got many people reacting

According to the post that Charlie boy made, he said he knows that losing a mother can be painful but he trusts him to pull through

See his post here

See some of the reactions that surfaced here

What do you have to say about this post

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 39 mins ago
0 317 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Many Of Us Anointed Wrong Deacons, Wrong Elders, Aligned With Wrong Friends & Relationships- Enenche

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Subsidy, Palliatives: Tinubu On Right Track, Says World Bank Country Director; Obi Storm Kano For Dep Sen President Son’s Wedding

29 mins ago

AKSG Gears for New Road, Erosion Control Projects

58 mins ago

There Are Men Who Don’t Have Business Winning Election But God Will Give It To Them – Joshua Selman

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button