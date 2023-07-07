Reactions Trail Ben Bruce’s Tweet After Sanwo-Olu Unveiled First Set Of Electric Buses In Lagos

Former lawmaker and business mogul, Ben Murray Bruce, recently took to social media to commend Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for unveiling electric buses for public transportation in the state. The Lagos State Government had previously received its first set of electric buses in April 2023, supplementing the existing fleet of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicles.

In a tweet from his verified Twitter handle on July 6, 2023, Bruce, who represented Bayelsa East Constituency at the 8th National Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), praised Sanwo-Olu’s efforts in reducing carbon emissions in Lagos State through the use of electric-powered transport buses. He also highlighted that this initiative sets an example for other states to follow, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future for Nigeria.

Bruce’s remarks generated a mix of reactions from Nigerians online, with some joining him in applauding the innovative move. However, there were also individuals who expressed doubts about the buses’ ability to withstand the poor road conditions prevalent in various parts of the state.

Here are some of the reactions below:

