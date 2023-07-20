NEWS

Reactions Trail Bayo Onanuga's Tweet As S'Court Debunks Rumored Phone Call Between CJN And Tinubu

A few hours ago, reactions began trailing a social media post put up by prominent media publisher, and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Bayo Onanuga shortly after the Supreme Court issued an official statement debunking the rumored secret phone conversation between the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the ongoing Election Petitions Tribunal.

Recall that on Wednesday, July 19, a report by The GUARDIAN indicated that the Supreme Court issued an official statement which refuted the claims that Justice Ariwoola had a conversation with the President as regards the outcome of the Tribunal.

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s rebuttal a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday afternoon, Onanuga, who was a key member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, argued that the rate at which fake news is being peddled on social media by some Nigerians should be a cause for concern among those in authority.

Going further, the APC chieftain stated that the false report was not only malicious, but was aimed at destroying the judiciary in the name politics. He then went on to urge security agencies to stepup in their duties of enforcing the nation’s laws on cybercrime.

You can read his tweet below:

As earlier mentioned, Mr. Onanuga’s tweet has garnered quite a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

