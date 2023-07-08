Reactions Trail Bayo Onanuga’s Tweet After Investigative Committee Indicted Mmesoma For Forgery

In the wake of the indicting report written against Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme by an Investigative Committee, a prominent chieftain in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayo Onanuga took to social media to call out persons who attempted to push an ethnic agenda during the faceoff between the 19-year-old Anambra student and the management of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) over allegations of result forgery.

For those who are not aware, reports currently making the rounds in the country’s media space indicate that a committee of inquiry set up by the Anambra State government, on Friday, released an 8-page report stating that Miss Ejikeme confessed to the crime of parading a forged document as the result issued to her by JAMB after sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exam (UTME).

Taking to his verified Twitter handle on Saturday afternoon, Onanuga, who was a member of the now-defunct Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, applauded the efforts of the committee for unearthing the truth behind the issue while tackling those who he referred to as ”ethnic jingoists” for playing the tribal card during the saga.

You can read his tweet below:

As expected, Mr. Onanuga’s remarks have drawn a flurry of mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians online, with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons expressed relief at how the saga ended, others, however, insisted that the incident called for deep reflection among Nigerians.

See screenshots of some reactions below:

SOURCE: TWITTER.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)