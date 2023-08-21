Reactions Trail Bashir’s Tweet After Sharing Video Of Wike Signing At The Ministerial Inauguration

There have been several reactions After Bashir Ahmad, an aide to former president, Muhammadu Buhari posted video of the former governor of Rivers state, Nyesome Ezenwa Wike signing at the swearing in exercise of the appointed ministers

It is no longer news that the former governor of Rivers state was among those who were nominated by the president for ministerial positions

It would be recalled that after their nomination, they all proceeded to the national assembly for their screening before the president assigned their portfolios

However, video of the former governor of Rivers state signing at the ministerial inauguration has been shared online and has been generating lots of comments

Bashir Ahmad, after sharing the video on his verified Twitter page, captioned it saying ” AGREEMENT”

Below is an extracted picture of Wike signing at the event

Below is the statement of Bashir Ahmad

Kindly read a few reactions below

Bodeblogs (

)