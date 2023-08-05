Reactions Trail Bashir’s Tweet After Igbos In Niger Demanded Slots In New Gov’s Cabinet

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to former president, Muhammadu Buhari has reacted after the Igbo community in Niger state demanded that they should be given a slot in the cabinet of the new governor of Niger state, Muhammed Bago

According to the report on PUNCH NEWSPAPERS, the group made the request to the governor stating that they have been contributing immensely to the growth of the state hence they deserve slots in the new administration

In a statement written by the leader of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo faction in Niger state, Chief Valentine Oparaocha, they said the governor promised an all inclusive government and now is the time for him to prove that

Reacting to the report, Bashir Ahmad supported those who made the demand

In a post that he made on his verified Twitter page, he said that an all inclusive government unites the diverse voices and perspectives for a brighter future

Kindly read his full post below

Kindly read some comments below

Bodeblogs (

)