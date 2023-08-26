Reactions Trail Atiku’s Tweet After Sharing Photo From The Burial Event Of Soldiers Killed In Niger

The peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar has shared photos from the burial event of the soldiers who died in Niger state

The soldiers have been finally laid to rest and several reactions have surfaced From social media users

It is no longer news that the military men died in Niger state while on a rescue mission. Atiku Abubakar, in a post that he shared on his official Twitter page, sympathized with the families of the deceased

In his post, he said that may their souls and the souls of other patriots who have paid the supreme prize to keep Nigerians protected rest in perfect peace

Kindly checkout the picture that he shared on his official Twitter page from the scene of the burial

However, after he made the statement, there have been several reactions from social media users

Kindly read a few reactions from social media users below

