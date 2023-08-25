NEWS

Reactions Trail Atedo Peterside’s Comment After NBS Claimed Nigeria’s Unemployment Rate Is At 4.1%

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read

The President and founder of Anap foundation and Anap jet, Atedo Peterside has reacted to the latest claim of the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS about the rate of unemployment in Nigeria

Recall that the NBS recently released the rate of Unemployment in Nigeria and their result has been generating lots of comments from several Nigerians

According to NBS, the rate of Unemployment from the first quarter of the year in the country is at 4.1%

However, after the result of the survey was released, there have been different takes. While many have agreed with the stats, many have also disagreed

Reacting to the report, Atedo Peterside said that South Africa’s unemployment rate is 32.6% but Nigeria has brought Its own down to 4.1%

He said that the only catch is that unemployment was brought down because NBS changed methodology

See the post he made here

See what some people are saying after he shared his thoughts

What do you have to say

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Mauricio Pochettino Could Be Right On The Current Situation Face By Chelsea Players.

7 mins ago

So On Thursdays Hannatu Will Go For Her PPA And Next Day She’s A Minister, Is This Proper? – Okeke

18 mins ago

Spain and Germany Is the only countries to have won both men and women FIFA world cup title

20 mins ago

You Know Most Times, I Have Referred To APC As A Congregation Of Strange Bird Fellows- Bode George

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button