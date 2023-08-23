Reactions trail as Wike says he did not buy N300m bulletproof car

According to PUNCH NEWSPAPER, The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has responded to claims on social media that he purchased a N300m Armoured Lexus car when he took office. Wike has refuted these reports and has invited journalists to physically examine the car to verify if it is indeed bulletproof.

The minister, after his tour of the Abuja Light Rail, said, “We are now going to the office to have a direct report from each of the departments, but I have seen what is going on in the social media; how you (FCTA Permanent Secretary) bought a bulletproof car of N300m that I am using.

“So, I want you people to go hit your hand there (on the car) and see whether it is a treated car. With all due respect, people should be careful not to destroy other people.

“When I came, the Permanent Secretary said they have a car for us, and the car we use is this. I have never approved any car to be bought and I have not used an official bulletproof car. Whether I have cars as governor? Yes, as a governor, what do you expect I should have? But, I am not using bulletproof car as FCT minister, so we should report the right thing, and not destroy ourselves. I want you to take a look at where you have the flag, and see whether it is a bulletproof car.”

Wike was accompanied to the metro station by the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud, and the FCT Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola.

He expressed his disappointment in the lack of commercial bility of the Metro Station’s route and stressed that the FCTA will soon begin working on routes that connect neighboring towns to the city center.

He stated, “The Abuja Metro Rail project is one of the projects that this administration aims to finish and put into use immediately in order to reduce traffic in the city.

“The funds for the project’s rehabilitation are available, and we will ensure that the contractor is paid to guarantee the completion and inauguration of the project in the coming months.”

See Reactions from social media users below

Kindly like, share and comment on this article.

Quoted (

)