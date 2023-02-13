This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions Trail As Tinubu Tells Emefiele To Allow Old Notes And New Notes Co-Exist For 12 Months

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele to allow old and new N200, N500 and N1,000 notes to co-exist as legal tenders for the next 12 months. The APC flag bearer also asked the apex bank to suspend all charges associated with online transactions and bank transfers till the current crisis is resolved. This was contained in a statement by Tinubu made available to Channels Television by one of his campaign spokesman, Festus Keyamo.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

Tinubu that’s why I love you, you have always identified with the masses at critical moments, he did that in the Senate when the military junta wanted to impeach Iyorchia Ayu and you stood with June 12…. and many more this is not coming as a surprise, you are the next president inshallah.

I can see clear desperation by all means to take power. If CBN decision will end vote buying in Nigeria, our country political system shall be saved.

Hypocrisy will not let others speak out against this anti economy and anti masses devilish policy implementation that has cost some family the lives of their dear ones and making SME business stumbling. Even though, when World bank and IMF has warned that it will have a negative impacts on our economy.

If Emefiele wants to stop vote buying, let him keep the bank accounts of the leading presidential candidates and their cranies, that of governors/ their cranies and infact all politicians under survelance.

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: Channels Television and Facebook.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Trail #Tinubu #Tells #Emefiele #Notes #Notes #CoExist #MonthsReactions Trail As Tinubu Tells Emefiele To Allow Old Notes And New Notes Co-Exist For 12 Months Publish on 2023-02-13 11:07:09