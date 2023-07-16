Reactions Trail As Tinubu/Shettima Ask Court To Dismiss Obi/Atiku Petition Of 25% of Votes In FCT

In a recent development, President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have urged the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) to dismiss the claims made by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), and their presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi. The duo is contesting the notion that it is mandatory for a candidate to secure at least 25% of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to be declared the president.

The statement by the National paper on their verified Twitter account sparked a wave of reactions from the public. While supporters of Tinubu and Shettima expressed solidarity, others were critical of their stance. The demand to invalidate the argument put forth by Atiku and Obi has further intensified the ongoing legal battle.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the outcome of this case will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications on Nigeria’s political landscape. It remains to be seen how the Presidential Election Petition Court will rule on this matter, and whether it will align with the position advocated by Tinubu and Shettima or uphold the claims made by Atiku and Obi.

Reactions continue to pour in from citizens, political analysts, and legal experts, eagerly awaiting the court’s decision. The final verdict will not only shape the future of the individuals involved but could also have significant consequences for the electoral process and constitutional interpretations in Nigeria.

Below is people’s reaction to this matter.

