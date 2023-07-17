Reactions Trail As Tinubu Requests To Nullify 25% Of The Votes in FCT Goes Viral

Arise , on their verified Twitter account, reported that President Bola Tinubu’s submission to the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) has sparked a viral reaction. Tinubu requested the dismissal of petitions aiming to nullify his election, arguing that he did not secure 25% of the lawful votes cast in the federal capital territory (FCT). Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Tinubu’s counsel, emphasized that adopting the nullification request by the petitioners could result in absurdity, chaos, anarchy, and a distortion of the legislature’s original intention.

The news has ignited a wave of responses, with citizens and political observers expressing mixed opinions. Some view Tinubu’s submission as an attempt to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process, while others see it as an affront to democratic principles.

As the debate unfolds, the outcome of this legal battle will undoubtedly have significant implications for Nigeria’s political landscape.

