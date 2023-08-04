Reactions Trail As Tinubu Cancels 7 Days Ultimatum, Sends Sultan Of Sokoto & Others To Niger

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has retracted the seven-day ultimatum previously issued to the military junta in Niger Republic, which had forcefully assumed power following the ousting of President Muhammed Bazoum. The decision was conveyed through a press statement released by the president’s special adviser on media, Ajuri Ngelale.

In a bid to foster amicable communication with the new military government in Niger, President Tinubu has opted to engage in dialogue to resolve the situation. Accordingly, he has dispatched a delegation to the country to engage in talks with the military junta.

The press statement, which was shared on Bayo Onanuga’s verified Twitter page, reveals that the president has selected a team of notable figures to represent Nigeria in the peace talks. This delegation includes former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, and the president of the ECOWAS commission, Omar Alieu Touray.

The appointed delegates are now preparing to travel to Niger Republic to initiate the peace talks, aiming to find a peaceful resolution to the prevailing situation.

President Tinubu’s withdrawal of the ultimatum and the initiation of diplomatic dialogue signals a shift in approach towards addressing the political developments in Niger, emphasizing a commitment to seeking peaceful resolutions through diplomatic channels.

