Reactions Trail As Shehu Sani Says That It Is Time For West Africa To Have A Single Currency

Shehu Sani, a Nigerian senator, author, playwright, and human rights activist, has made a statement on his official Twitter handle giving his opinion on why West African countries should be utilizing a particular currency as the medium of exchange.

The statement of the President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria read, “Nigeria should discard the Naira. Ghana should discard the Cedi. Gambia should discard the Dalasi. Sierra Leone should discard the Leone. All the French-speaking West Africans should discard the CFA. It’s time for West Africa to have a Single Currency. I still wonder why it’s so difficult to achieve this.

The Chairman of Hand-in-Hand, Africa concluded by saying, “If Germany,Italy, Greece, and France can sacrifice their strong and historical currencies for the collective good of their continent, we have no reason not to sacrifice our territorial bank notes for our common economic prosperity”.

The statement by Sani has led to a lot of reactions on his Twitter page. The following are some of the screenshot reactions to his tweet.

Dear esteemed readers please like share and comment on your views below about this article

Sportwriter1 (

)