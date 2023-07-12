Reactions Trail As Photos Of President Tinubu With 1999 Governors Surface Online

Earlier today, President Bola Tinubu held a significant meeting with the Class of 1999 Governors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The gathering marked a reunion of influential figures who once governed their respective states during the dawn of Nigeria’s democracy.

See photos below.

Recall that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a former Governor of Lagos State and he ruled during the 1999 era.

The photographs capturing this historic event have been circulating online, sparking a wave of reactions among Nigerians. The images showcase President Tinubu engaging in lively discussions with notable personalities such as former Governors James Ibori, Donald Duke, Niyi Adebayo, Lucky Igbinedion, Orji Uzor Kalu, and Sam Egwu, among others.

For many, the gathering signifies a consolidation of political power and expertise, as these experienced leaders come together to discuss the future of the nation. However, some have expressed scepticism, questioning the motives behind this meeting and the potential implications for Nigeria’s political landscape.

As these photos continue to circulate, Nigerians eagerly await further details regarding the outcomes and objectives of this high-profile reunion.

Vincent73 (

)