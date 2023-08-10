Reactions trail as photos of Peter Obi with Imo LP Guber candidate, Athan Achonu surfaces online

Peter Obi, a candidate for the presidency from the Labour Party and a former governor of Anambra State, recently engaged in a meeting with Athan Nneji Achonu, the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate for Imo State. Following this interaction, a set of new photographs featuring Peter Obi and Athan Achonu emerged online. These images swiftly garnered significant attention and generated extensive responses across various social media platforms.

Among those who commented on the pictures, a Twitter user using the handle ‘Uchenna Azorji’ remarked, “With PO’s involvement, your victory in the upcoming election is almost certain. Look to Alex Oti as an example to follow. The people of Imo will not settle for anything less.”

Another Twitter user, identified as ‘Special’, chimed in with the comment, “Having my president PO associated with this assures us of your success. Keep moving forward, sir.”

A tweet from ‘Sir Kings Onyeke’ depicts optimism: “Through the grace of God, victory is guaranteed. Imo State is poised for jubilation!”

The meeting between Peter Obi and Athan Achonu is drawing attention not only due to their political affiliations but also because of the perceived impact Peter Obi’s support might have on Athan Achonu’s electoral prospects. The reactions on social media seem to reflect a shared sentiment of confidence in Athan Achonu’s chances, driven by his association with Peter Obi.

In the context of Nigerian politics, these interactions hold significance as they signify potential alliances and endorsements that can sway public opinion and influence election outcomes. The photographs circulating online appear to symbolize unity and collaboration between prominent figures in the Labour Party, generating enthusiasm among their supporters and the broader public alike.

