This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Reactions Trail As Peter Obi Visits 2 States In A Day For His Presidential Campaign (Photos)

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Gregory Obi has continued to generate reactions online as stormed Ekpoma, Edo State for his presidential campaign, barely 12 hours after he was spotted at the St Bartholomew Church in Abuja on Wednesday morning.

Peter Obi, who is one of the most popular contenders in the 2023 presidential race, most especially among the youths has completed his presidential rallies across the country. He visited several states in the country and staged mega rallies in states like Oyo, Edo, Ondo, Sokoto, Taraba, Kogi, Kwara, Ogun, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and many other states since he officially flagged off his campaign in Nasarawa a few months ago. According to his campaign council, he is done with his campaigns, however, he would still be visiting some places in Nigeria before the commencement of the presidential poll.

However, in a video that’s currently circulating online Peter Obi was seen addressing the traditional rulers in Ekpoma, Edo State and his presence in the state has generated reactions among his supporters. One of his supporters who posted Peter Obi’s schedules for today online also revealed that he has been also scheduled to visit two more states before the end of today. “Peter Obi was in St Bartholomew church in Abuja few hours ago. He’s now in Edo state meeting with traditional rulers in Ekpoma & he,s scheduled to visit 2 other states before end of today”, the supporter tweeted.

Take a look at picture of Peter Obi in St Bartholomew church in Abuja today:

Take a look at pictures of Peter Obi in Ekpoma, Edo State today:

However, this latest development has generated reactions online, check out a few of them.

Dear readers, feel free to drop your comments below and also share this article with your loved ones.

Content created and supplied by: Garbxtpen (via 50minds

News )

#Reactions #Trail #Peter #Obi #Visits #States #Day #Presidential #Campaign #PhotosReactions Trail As Peter Obi Visits 2 States In A Day For His Presidential Campaign (Photos) Publish on 2023-02-15 20:03:10