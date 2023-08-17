Reactions Trail As Peter Obi Celebrates WAEC Students Who Recorded 9 A1s In The 2023 Examination

In response to the impressive achievements of several students in the recent West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the previous general elections, expressed his congratulations.

He specifically pointed out the remarkable performance of individuals such as Miss Umeh Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere, Miss Amaechina Chibusonma, Master Oloruntola Mutiu Oluwaseyi, Miss Awofeso Aisha Omotola, Master Adesina Shalom Ololade, Miss Omoyeni Joy Folakemi, and numerous other yet unknown bright minds. These students achieved exceptional results not only in the WASSCE but also in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Peter Obi extended his appreciation to the schools and teachers who played a crucial role in nurturing the talents and abilities of these students. He acknowledged their dedication to education and the pivotal role they played in enabling the students to excel academically. He further reiterated his conviction that substantial investments in education are indispensable for the development of human capital, a prerequisite for meaningful advancement. Peter Obi expressed his optimism for a future Nigeria where children are empowered with quality education, enabling them to effectively contend with their international peers. In his closing statement, he shared his belief in the attainability of this vision, signing off with “It is POssible. -PO”.

