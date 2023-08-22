Reactions Trail As Newly Sworn In Minister Of Tourism Is Spotted Kneeling Before Tinubu In New Video

Many Nigerians have reacted as they made their opinions and feelings known concerning a recent video shared by the Channels Television on their official Facebook page. In the video, the newly sworn-in Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade John was seen kneeling before the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after signing the oath of service.

This happened on Monday being the 21st day of August 2023.

Many Nigerians reacted as they were amazed and astounded by the Minister’s action. They reacted as they couldn’t resist the urge to react.

“When she knelt down before the president, the woman behind started laughing that means a lot to me!! Nigeria na cruise,” one Nigerian reacted as he expressed himself.

“All this kneeling down are the problems. It’s never a sign of respect. Una no da village or family meeting. Go make sure u deliver,” another Nigerian reacted as he expressed himself.

