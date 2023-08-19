NEWS

Reactions Trail As Newly Appointed Minister Of Information Visits Niger State Governor In Abuja

Many Nigerians have reacted as Mohammed Umaru Bago who happens to be the governor of Niger state met with the newly appointed minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi at Abuja.

According to the poster, Malagi visited to notify the governor of his appointment and express his intention to work with him for the state’s benefit.

Governor Bago, in his reply, congratulated Malagi, promised him support and urged him to bring more federal attention to the state.

The Governor also went further to clarify that there is no strained relationship between them.

Many Nigerians reacted as they were amazed by the post. They reacted as they couldn’t hold back their nerves.

“Malagi visited the Niger state governor in Abuja? Is the Governor’s office now in Abuja? This is the second or third time I’ll be seeing the governor in Abuja in about a week,” one Nigerian said as he reacted expressing himself.

What is your take on this? Feel free to drop a comment and follow for more.

