Reactions trail as new photo of Ex-Governor of Delta State with president Tinubu surfaces online

New photos featuring James Onanefe Ibori, the former governor of Delta State, alongside Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former governor of Lagos State, and President of Nigeria, have stirred reactions on social media. The pictures were shared through James Ibori’s official Twitter account.

In his post, Ibori made it clear that he had visited Tinubu at his residence, emphasizing his status as a guest.

The original statement released by James Ibori on his official Twitter handle read as follows: “I was a guest at Mr President’s residence this evening. May God protect him as he gives his all to Nigeria.” Included in this write-up is a screenshot capturing the exact statement posted by Ibori on Twitter.

Following the online circulation of James Ibori’s recent update, numerous social media users expressed their reactions through the comment section, each providing their unique perspectives on the matter.

